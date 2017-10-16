‘Erik’s Army’ asking for prosecutor to issue warrants in 1983 death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It has been more than a week since law enforcement requested arrest warrants in the death of Erik Cross, who was killed in 1983. Monday, a group of "Erik's Army" held a peaceful walk in front of the courthouse, asking the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor to issue the warrants immediately.

Cross was 16 when he was killed. He died when he was hit by a car while walking home from a party in Vicksburg.

Investigators passed on the names of the people they believe were involved in Cross's death to Jeff Getting, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor ten days ago.

Melissa Hatfield, a family friend of Erik Cross, said Getting should prosecute those people involved and send a message that "you cannot just kill someone in Kalamazoo County" and walk away.

The group was marching outside the courthouse until 7:00 p.m.