Fans of the Week

Posted 1:54 PM, October 16, 2017, by

The week 8 nominees for the Blitz Fans of the week are Byron Center as the students spelled out Bulldogs on their chests in the game against Zeeland East and the Portage Northern students wearing pink as they hosted Mattawan in their final game at McCamley Field. Voting stats Monday on the FOX 17 Blitz twitter page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s