× GRPS collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still in need of drinking water, food and supplies nearly a month after Hurricane Maria. Now, people in West Michigan are doing their part collecting donations to send to the island.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm back on Sept. 20, leaving the island in complete destruction. Now Grand Rapids Public Schools and the city of Grand Rapids are working with a group called ‘Puerto Rico Rises’ this week to collect donations.

There are more than 20 different items that are needed, everything from batteries to canned goods, bottled water and toiletries.

The drive started Monday and the donations are already starting to pour in, but they’re hoping to have a lot more by the end of the week.

The spokesman for Grand Rapids Public Schools says they have a number of students with connections to Puerto Rico. It’s important to do everything they can to help.

The following is a list of specific items that Puerto Rico Rises has requested. The group is not asking for monetary donations only specific items. Donations need to be limited to these items only:

Batteries (especially C and D)

Portable water purification

Solar lanterns/lightsticks

Solar cell phone chargers

Battery/solar powered radios

Disinfecting wipes

Tampons, pads and liners

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash

Deodorant

Shampoo/Conditioner

Baby wipes

Garbage bags

Dry and canned pet food

Canned goods (Span, corned beef, tuna, chicken, etc.)

Canned beans (kidney, pink, black, white, chickpeas)

Canned veggies (corn, greens, carrots, etc.)

Bottled water

Adult and baby wipes

Canned baby formula and baby food

Contributions should be dropped at the Franklin Street campus.