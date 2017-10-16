Jenison man left Wall Street for fishing and music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Jeff Troutman turned to fly fishing and music for an escape from everyday life, and is now getting national recognition.

Troutman has his own podcast, and a new album titled, 'Songs About Fly Fishing.' In his podcast, Troutman has interviewed some big names in the fishing world, including Rick Pope -- owner of Temple Fork Outfitters, a nationally known fly rod maker. He's also interviewed Brad Befus, President of Scientific Anglers.

In 'Songs About Fly Fishing,' Troutman sings about fishing in West Michigan with song titles such as, 'Sixth Street Dam.'

"There's a song on there called 'Just North of Town' about the Muskegon River and I almost drowned because I stepped into a hole in the middle of November and my waiters filled with water," said Troutman. "But I still love the river. It's still my home water. So it's all about things like that and about the community."

The real purpose of his music and podcast is to help people with the stresses of everyday life. "My number one goal is to bring awareness to mental health and to bring awareness to people to learn how to cope with life," said Troutman.

And coping with everyday life is something he is all too familiar with. Troutman is a former Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch, a fast paced job that came with a lot of pressure.

"I was suffering from a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety to the point where I needed help."

So he turned to music, fly fishing, and his podcast to help himself, and others. You can download Jeff's podcast and album on iTunes or Goolgeplay. Just look for 'Remote. No pressure.'