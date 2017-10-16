× Kent County couple with dementia reported missing

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Robert and Lucille Fankhauser, both of whom are reported to have severe dementia, are missing. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they were last seen Sunday night in northern Kent County.

The Fankhausers live in Spencer Township but are known to travel as far away as Ludington. They are driving a 2005 tan Buick LaCrosse with Michigan license plate 3862F9.

The couple regularly goes to the Greenville Meijer store, and records show their debit card was used there Sunday around 9 p.m. KCSO also reports a gas station clerk in northern Kent County saw them around 10:50 p.m.

Robert Fankhauser is 87 and hard of hearing. Lucille Fankhauser is 83.

If you have any information, contact Lucile KCSO at 616-632-6100.