Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 16

1. The price of parodies is coming to Grand Rapids to headline next year's Laughfest.

Weird Al Yankovic will perform at 20 Monroe Live on March 10 during the comedy fest. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is rated "R."

Tickets will cost between $39.50 and $85.

Weird Al is known for his song parodies, including "Eat It" and "Amish Paradise."

Gilda's Laughfest is a 10-day comedy festival that's been going on since 2011. All the proceeds go to Gilda's Club, which supports people dealing with cancer.

2. Lots of fur-babies are waking up in a new home this morning thanks to the record setting weekend of adoptions at animal shelters across the state. It's all thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation for their Empty the Shelters event.

On Saturday, the foundation covered the cost of adoptions at dozens of shelters and rescues across Michigan.

Bissell says that more than 2,000 pets were adopted. The point of the event is to make room for new pets to move into the shelters, which are "no-kill."

Some of the animals came from southern states affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

3. Thousands of people took part in the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon on Sunday.

Runners went through downtown and Millennium Park, trying to qualify for the famed Boston Marathon. Runners went all kinds of distances say they were happy with how far they pushed themselves.

This was the 14th year for the race, and more than 4,500 people ran.

4. The Broncos could have rowed a literal boat in their stadium on Saturday, but Western Michigan is ready to play on dry land.

After a weekend of rainstorms, Waldo Stadium was left underwater. The athletic director estimated the amount of water drained from Waldo Stadium was between 1 million and 1.4 million gallons.

Sunday's homecoming game will happen Monday at 1 p.m. against the Akron Zips.

Also according to a university press release, fans who are unable to attend the game will be offered an equal number of tickets to any future home WMU athletic event.

5. Instead of scrolling on Facebook seeing yummy food you can't eat, the social media site is now allowing users to order food.

To place an order, just go to the "Explore" menu, then click on the "Order Food" section. There people can see a list of participating restaurants, including Papa John's and Panera.

Facebook says you can also choose form several delivery companies like Delivery.com and Door Dash.

The new service can be used on Facebook's app or website.