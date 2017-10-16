× Two people hurt in boat fire near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people have been hurt after a boat caught fire off of South Haven Monday.

The South Haven Fire Department tells FOX 17 that they were called about 3:45 p.m. regarding a boat on fire near the North Beach. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire department was working with the U.S. Coast Guard to extinguish the fire.

South Haven Emergency Services says that the two people were rescued by another boater who took them to shore.

The cause of the fire is not known.