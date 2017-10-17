Crawling around: Boxelder insect invasion in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – You’ve probably seen them swarming around West Michigan. The black and red pesky Boxelder bugs seem to be everywhere these days.

Local pest control companies like Smitter Pest Control have been having their phones ring off the hook lately.

“This has been a very big year. Last week we had about 120 jobs in a week," says John Koval, owner of Smitter Pest Control. “They’re just coming out to feed and going to hibernate in the winter. Getting lots of calls about residential and commercial buildings.”

John Koval uses a special blend of pesticides that kills the box elders in a few days. He believes the reason we see so many of the pests this year has to do with our climate.

“Just with the weather and how things been. Tons of rain and then getting hot, hot weather," says Koval.

Koval says the bugs don't pose any health risks, but are just irritating to have around.

We won’t have to endure the insect invasion for much longer. Once it gets cold out the Boxelders will go into hibernation until mating season begins in the spring.