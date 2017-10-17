Leigh Ann goes fly fishing with Schrems West Michigan Trout Unlimited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Michigan Wildlife Council is currently conducting a campaign to help inform the people of Michigan about the importance of wildlife and wildlife conservation. A lot of hard work takes place every day to make sure West Michigan wildlife and natural resources can be enjoyed for years to come.

One of those important volunteer Groups is the Schrems West Michigan Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Their mission is to conserve, protect, and restore West Michigan's coldwater fisheries, as well as spread information about cold water fisheries and teach people about the sport of trout fishing.

They helped Leigh Ann check fly fishing off her bucket list, and showed her the ropes on how to become a pro.

To learn more about the Schrems West Michigan Trout Unlimited, visit swmtu.org.

Also to learn about more great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hereformioutdoors.org.