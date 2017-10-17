× Man shot in leg while walking along Thomas Street in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man was shot once in the lower leg Tuesday evening, but they’re not sure who fired the gun.

It happened just after 6 o’clock, in the 1100 block of Thomas Street SE. That’s north of Franklin Street and west of Fuller Avenue.

Lieutenant Scott Vogrig tells FOX 17 the victim was walking on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots. Vogrig says the man’s wound is not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His name has not been released yet.

Police could not confirm whether the gunshots came from a passing car, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.