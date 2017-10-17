Police: Charges filed in missing woman case after cellphone data was erased

WYOMING, Mich. – Court documents show that a cellphone could be at the center of the latest round of charges in the case of a missing Wyoming woman.

Ana Carrillo has been missing since Sept. 3. Her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, was charged last week in her murder and Hudson’s father, Lyle, and mother, Nancy Decamp, are facing perjury charges in the case. Lyle Hudson’s girlfriend, Angela Wilson, is also charged with evidence tampering.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show that investigators asked Wilson to hand over her cellphone as part of their investigation into finding Carrillo. They found that the phone had been wiped of all data and was returned to its factory settings, according to the documents.

Wilson, Decamp and Lyle Hudson all face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Andrew Hudson faces life in prison if convicted for Carrillo’s murder.