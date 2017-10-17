× Potterville teen killed in single vehicle crash Monday night

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from the Potterville area was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash that occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, Thomas Waligorski was ejected from the vehicle in the area of East Five Point Highway and Brookfield Road. The second person in the vehicle only suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused this crash and it is an ongoing investigation.