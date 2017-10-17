× Resident tied up, held at gunpoint during home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner in the 600 block of Hamblin Avenue in Battle Creek was transported to the hospital with injuries after a reported home invasion occurred Thursday just before 5 a.m.

The male resident, 54, told police that he was tied up, held at gunpoint and beaten while two suspects searched the residence.

Police were unable to find the suspects, who fled the scene with some property.

The first suspect is described as a heavy set black male and the second as a tall, skinny male who was wearing a mask. Police believe the two fled in a vehicle.

The resident suffered minor injuries, according to officials, and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer.