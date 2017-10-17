Swing Along: Girl gets patent on invention, using proceeds to help fight cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- A 7th grader in East Grand Rapids has come up with an invention to help make playing in the backyard and park more fun.

“I was playing on the playground when I was little, and I wanted my doll to swing with me and it wasn’t staying, it kept falling off,” Sarah Najar told FOX 17.

To prevent that from happening, Sarah and her dad cut up some Tupperware and used strings to tie it to the swing. To help with balance problems, they also designed a movable back for the product, which is called the Swing Along Toy.

Sarah, who is now 12, actually started working on the toy several years ago, but had to put it on the back burner when her older brother Steven was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

“He spent about four months in the hospital being pummeled with chemo,” said Linda Najar, Sarah and Steven's mother.

It was a terrifying time for the family. But today, doctors have given Steven the all-clear.

Now, with the Swing Along Toy receiving a U.S. patent and getting ready for launch, Sarah plans to give back by donating 10 percent of profits to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Linda says she's proud of what Sarah has been able to do with her creativity and perseverance.

“The fact that she went into our own backyard and wanted to solve a problem on her own, so she created this new toy, and we got a patent. She’s 12 years old, who can beat that right?” says Linda.

"You just never give up and always believe," adds Sarah.

If you'd like to see the Swing Along Toy for yourself, a product launch is being held this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Manhattan Park in East Grand Rapids.

The toy costs $20 plus shipping and handling.