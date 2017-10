These Kalamazoo streets remain closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several streets remain closed due to flooding in Kalamazoo, but far fewer streets than on Monday.

Waters receded enough to let drivers through on a number of streets along Crosstown Parkway, but Crosstown Parkway continues to be closed east of Park Street.

The center lane is open on northbound Park Street at Crosstown Parkway.

Park Street between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street – Center Lane Open ONLY

Crosstown Parkway between Park Street and Rose Street/Stockbridge Avenue

Rose Street between Wall Street and Forest Street

Forest Street between Park Street and Rose Street