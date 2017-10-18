Ford Museum to exhibit Rock & Roll memorabilia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It is not often a scene of loud music, but the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and Foundation is bringing an exhibit next month from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics" will open November 7 and be on display through February 11. The Newseum in Washington, D.C. is also partnering with the Hall of Fame on the exhibit.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring this exhibition to the region,” said Elaine Didier, director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum in a press release. From ex-Beatle George Harrison’s visit to the White House, to stories of Steve Ford playing Led Zeppelin music from the White House roof, rock music had a definite history during the Ford presidency.

"I may or may not have gotten in trouble for playing Led Zepplin from the White House roof really loud," Steve Ford told FOX 17 Tuesday. "Not sure if the neighbors really complained or not."

Also included in the display will be memorabilia from U2's performance at the Super Bowl after the 9/11 attacks.

The exhibit also explores how artists exercise their First Amendment rights, challenge assumptions and beliefs, stimulate thought and effect change.

The exhibit will be included as part of the Museum's regular admission fees.