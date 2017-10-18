× Jury selection continues in trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The second day of jury selection continues for the trial of Jeffrey Willis, who is accused of murdering a local mother Rebekah Bletsch. In June 2014 Bletsch was shot dead while jogging about a mile away from her home in Muskegon county.

Beginning Wednesday morning, Muskegon County Circuit Judge William Marietti is first reminding prospective jurors once this trial begins it is estimated to last three weeks.

The different voir dire process in this high-profile case continues: the clerk brings people from the jury pool individually into the courtroom for attorneys’ questioning. As of Wednesday morning, the majority of people questioned are called back for continued questioning beginning Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

As always, during voir dire no cameras are allowed into the courtroom. Willis is now dressed in a suit with a fresh hair cut. He is also actively speaking to his attorney, Muskegon County Chief Public Defender Fred Johnson, at times guiding continued questioning of each potential juror.

Johnson continues to ask people in the jury pool what they may know about the case, whether they have any opinions as to Willis’ innocence or guilt, and almost always about their online presence: do they read or watch news, have a screen name, or make any comments responding to news articles online?

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson begins each round of questioning ultimately asking each prospective juror if they can remain fair if sat on this jury. Hilson is mostly direct in asking if each individual can follow jury instructions and keep any previous knowledge of this case separate from the evidence that will be introduced in trial.

