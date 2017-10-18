Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The airport bears his name, and now a special room filled with all things Gerald R. Ford has been dedicated at the Grand Rapids airport.

The room includes pictures from Ford's childhood in Grand Rapids, and his years of playing football at the University of Michigan. There are also historical pieces like a model of the world's largest U.S. naval aircraft carrier, which also bears president Ford's name.

The Ford family said if the former president were still here, he'd be really honored. The tribute room is near the food court, just before security.

2. Graduates of Calvin College have come up with a super easy way for the elderly to easily get to and from appointments by creating a new transportation system called "Peace of Mind."

Not only does it transport patients to and from appointments, they also have the option to have a registered nurse travel with them to record what happens during appointments and make sure they understand medical procedures and information.

The service just launched this week, and people interested can learn more at peaceincllc.com.

3. Registration for the 25th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is now open.

People can register for the event online with an entry fee of $25 until October 31, and $30 starting on November 1. There's also a 1K SpartanNash Mini-Trot taking place for children under the age of 12 near Van Andel Arena.

The Thanksgiving Day event runs along Fulton Street outside Van Andel Arena and proceeds through downtown before finishing at the arena.

Last year's run attracted a record number of participants with more than 3,000. Money will benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools student athletes.

4. Looking to host Thanksgiving dinner in a new home? The E-Commerce giant, Amazon, known for delivering everything from toilet paper to designer duds to the door in just two days is now expanding into the housing market.

They now sell a prefabricated tiny house by Mods International. The fully furnished, 320-square-foot residence is made from a new shipping container and features a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and living area. It's also equipped with insulation, appliances, bath fixtures, heat, air-conditioning and hookups.

It's basically move-in ready for around $36,000.

5. Just like last year, Taco Bell will once again hand out free tacos during the World Series.

If any player on either team steals a base during Game One or Two, everyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, November 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If the first stolen base of the World Series take place in Game Three or later, people can get a free taco on Tuesday, November 7 during the same time frame.

However if no one manages to steal a base throughout the entire series, there will be no free tacos.

Watch Game One of the World Series on October 24 right here on Fox 17.