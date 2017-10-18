Photos: Love Does Not Hit list down to 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Silent Observer says that 18 people highlighted in their Love Does Not Hit poster have been arrested.

The program started October 1 with the release of a poster of 45 people in West Michigan with outstanding warrants for domestic violence. On October 12, the crime prevention group announced ten arrests. Wednesday, they announced another eight arrests to bring the total remaining to 27.

Silent Observer will continue updating the campaign through October 31.

Rewards are available for information leading to the arrests of those on the poster. To submit a tip, visit the Silent Observer website or call 616-774-2345.