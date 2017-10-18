Testing area for water contamination expands in Belmont area

Posted 3:34 PM, October 18, 2017, by

BELMONT, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is expanding an area for testing wells for possible contamination from former Wolverine Worldwide dumping sites.

The DEQ says the area on House Street is being expanded to include about 300 more homes bordered by Samrick Road to the west, Rogue River Road to the south and the Rogue River to the east.  The residential wells will be tested for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or PFCs.

House Street area map

DEQ Geologist Mark Worrall says in a news release that the expansion of the area is due to a further study of the geology of the area and further understanding of the PFCs.

Wolverine will be contacting residents for information and to sample their water.  The company will also provide bottled water while the tests are being conducted.

We’ll have more from the testing area on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Study area of possible contamination

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s