Testing area for water contamination expands in Belmont area

BELMONT, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is expanding an area for testing wells for possible contamination from former Wolverine Worldwide dumping sites.

The DEQ says the area on House Street is being expanded to include about 300 more homes bordered by Samrick Road to the west, Rogue River Road to the south and the Rogue River to the east. The residential wells will be tested for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or PFCs.

DEQ Geologist Mark Worrall says in a news release that the expansion of the area is due to a further study of the geology of the area and further understanding of the PFCs.

Wolverine will be contacting residents for information and to sample their water. The company will also provide bottled water while the tests are being conducted.

