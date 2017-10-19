Athletic Aquinas ready for new season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Aquinas College men's basketball went to the NAIA National Tournament last season which helped to get head coach Ryan Bertoia the full time job after being the interim head coach last season.

The Saints feel like athleticism will be a strength.

"We are very versatile can change the styles of play up and down" Bertoia said. "We have a very strong post game with Arsenio Arrington and Frank DeVos both those guys played major minutes and really improved over the summer so we are really excited to where we're at with the returners and the athleticism and the style of play that we are going to be able to go with this year."

Aquinas opens it season season a week from Friday at Spring Arbor.

