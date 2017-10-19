× Blitz Preview Week 9

ZEELAND, Mich. — It’s the final week of the regular season with teams fighting for playoff berths, conference titles and undefeated regular seasons. Our Game of the Week is at Zeeland Stadium as the Chix fight to remain undefeated and win the OK Green title outright.

Our Blitz Battle is a fight for the OK Gold between East Grand Rapids and South Christian.

Other games you can see on the Blitz include:

Montague (8-0) vs. Muskegon Catholic Central (7-0)

Grandville (6-2) vs. West Ottawa (7-1)

Allendale (2-6) vs. West Catholic (6-2)

Northview (1-7) vs. Lowell (5-3)

Ionia (4-4) vs. Lakewood (7-1)

Coloma (5-3) vs. Watervliet (8-0)

Hudsonville (3-5) vs. Rockford (5-3)

Cedar Springs (5-3) vs. Ottawa Hills (0-8) at GR Christian

Caledonia (3-5) vs. East Kentwood (5-3)

Fennville (4-4) vs. Saugatuck (6-2)

Holland (5-3) vs. Holland Christian (3-5)

North Muskegon (5-3) vs. Orchard View (3-5)

Kenowa Hills (3-5) vs. Reeths-Puffer (5-3)

Comstock Park (5-3) vs. Spring Lake (0-8)

GR Catholic Central (8-0) vs. Coopersville (6-2)

Muskegon (8-0) vs. Jenison (5-3)

Byron Center (4-4) vs. Unity Christian (5-3) at Hudsonville

Whitehall (6-2) vs. Harper Creek (8-0)

St. Joseph (6-2) vs. Portage Central (7-1)

Kalamazoo United (6-2) vs. Schoolcraft (5-3)

Three Rivers (7-1) vs. Vicksburg (6-2)