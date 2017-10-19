Helen DeVos dies at 90 years old

Posted 1:44 AM, October 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of Grand Rapids-native Helen DeVos is depply saddened to announce that she passed away Wednesday, October 18 at 90 years old.

“While we grieve her passing, we rejoice in her new life in heaven and are grateful for the countless ways she blessed our lives,” the family said in a statement. “We are comforted in knowing that she was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus.”

DeVos was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was named after Helen who was a major donor. DeVos is the wife of Amway founder Richard DeVos.

It is not clear what caused DeVos’ death.

