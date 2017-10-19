Kalamazoo apartment fire displaces one resident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one person was displaced from their home Thursday night because of a fire.

A kitchen fire broke out around just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Denway Circle. Police say they saw smoke coming from a first-floor apartment when they arrived on the scene. It took firefighters 40 minutes to bring it under control.

The displaced resident is being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the DPS.

The Fire Marshal is now investigating what sparked the fire. Anyone with more information about it should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.