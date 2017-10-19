Moderate drought remains in several areas

WEST MICHIGAN- Every week at this time, the U.S. National Drought Monitor updates what locations in the United States are under specific levels of drought ranging from none to exceptional (with 4 categories in between.)

Last week had a good section of West Michigan in moderate drought (level 2,) and just about everyone else in abnormally dry conditions (level 1.)

For the first time in a long time, we got widespread heavy rainfall. While some locations received over 8 inches, they’re obviously officially out of the drought. Areas along I-94 are still dealing with flooding, so I don’t need to tell you that you’re officially done with the drought as of now. But not everyone to the north saw the widespread heavy rainfall that would completely wipe out the drought. At last check of climate data, we’re still nearly an inch below normal for the year, with other locations around the airport even drier than that.

The good news for those in the drought is that a cooler, wetter pattern looks to arrive next week and last for several days.