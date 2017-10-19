Three arrested after fight in downtown South Haven; guns confiscated

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Three people have been arrested and two loaded guns and stolen marijuana recovered after a fight in downtown South Haven Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to 911 calls about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday of a fight in the downtown area. The three suspects started to run away but were stopped by police. Two of the suspects tried to discard loaded handguns while fleeing, but police recovered both guns.

Police say they also recovered a package of marijuana that had been stolen in an armed home invasion last week in Geneva Township in Van Buren County.

The three suspects in custody are a 30-year-old man from Covert, a 21-year-old man from South Haven and a 20-year-old man from Bangor. Their names have not yet been released.