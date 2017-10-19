Live – Opening Statements in trial of Jeffrey Willis in Muskegon

Wolverine Worldwide to close its Rockford distribution center, move jobs to California

Posted 5:18 PM, October 19, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. —  Rockford-based footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide plans to shut down its Rockford distribution center by early 2018, and move some jobs to a new center in California.

Wolverine says in a written statement sent to FOX 17, “We must…continually evolve to meet the shifting challenges of the market, including the most effective ways to distribute our products.

“Earlier this year, we opened a 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont, California…the decision to transition our Rockford distribution center business to the Beaumont location will allow us to better serve customers in the fast-evolving consumer and global marketplace.”

Wolverine Worldwide says the transition process will take place over the next few months, with an estimated completion sometime during the first quarter of 2018.

The DC-47 distribution plant is at 9300 Courtland Drive NE, at 11 Mile Road.

“There are approximately 50 employees who currently work at DC 47. Wolverine is committed to assisting all affected employees in transitioning through the closure.”

 

 

