× 8 offenders arrested in law enforcement SWEEP day

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Several law enforcement agencies in Kent County participated in the 15th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail on Thursday.

Otherwise known as the Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep, it is a day-long event where agencies across the country attempt to locate suspects with outstanding family-violence warrants.

The local agencies served 32 warrants across the county. In total eight offenders were arrested.

This is the third year that Michigan law enforcement agencies have participated in SWEEP.