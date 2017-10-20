Boy, 12, struck by bus in Dowagiac

Posted 5:59 PM, October 20, 2017, by

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Dowagiac Police say a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday when he was hit by a bus.

The incident happened at about 2:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Riverside Dr.  The Dial-A-Ride bus was driving south when witnesses say the boy ran in front of it and was hit, according to a release from police.

The boy was taken to Borgess/Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac by ambulance and later airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.  His exact condition was unknown, but authorities say he suffered serious injuries.

The boy is a student at Dowagiac Middle School.  His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s