Boy, 12, struck by bus in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Dowagiac Police say a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday when he was hit by a bus.

The incident happened at about 2:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Riverside Dr. The Dial-A-Ride bus was driving south when witnesses say the boy ran in front of it and was hit, according to a release from police.

The boy was taken to Borgess/Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac by ambulance and later airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. His exact condition was unknown, but authorities say he suffered serious injuries.

The boy is a student at Dowagiac Middle School. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.