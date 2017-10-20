Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Lots of cities around the country want to be home to Amazon's second headquarters, and now Grand Rapids is among them.

The company announced last month that they're searching for another location.

Grand Rapids is one of more than 50 cities in the country to submit an application.

Amazon says they'll invest $5 billion in construction, pledging to create 50,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

Amazon also released what it's looking for: metropolitan places with a close proximity to an international airport and major roads, along with access to mass transit, and a stable and business-friendly environment.

They say they'll have a final site selection and announcement sometime next year.

2. Put your art skills to the test for Kids Food Basket and have a chance to win tickets to see Lady Gaga in the process.

The non-profit is holding its Brown Bag Decorating Day today at all three of its location in Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon.

Lady Gaga sent in some drawings to support the campaign, and if you drop off decorated bags at any of the locations, you'll be in the running to win two tickets to her Joanna World Tour. She'll be performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on November 7.

The bags must be dropped off before 4 p.m.

3. Binder Park Zoo is celebrating Halloween with it's 30th annual "Zoo Boo" running through October 29.

Take the kids out for hayrides, lots of entertainment, and games all while seeing the animals.

Tickets are $10, or $9 for members, with children under two getting in for free.

4. Put your cosplay skills to the test at Grand Rapids Comic Con this weekend.

It's taking place at DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, both in downtown Grand Rapids. Attendees can meet voice actors including Jim Cummings, who's voiced Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and the Tasmanian Devil from "Looney Toons."

Tickets cost $30 at the door on Saturday, and $25 on Sunday.

Find a full list of celebrity guests at grcomiccon.com.

5. Chick-Fil-A is Michigan's favorite fast-food restaurant, despite being in the state for less than a year.

The Atlanta-based chain famous for its fried chicken sandwiches is also the overwhelming favorite among fast-food eater nationwide.

For the study, business insider looked at which chains received the most visits on average in every state based on the total visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state.

Michigan has just a handful of Chick-Fil-A restaurants, all of which have opened in the last year. There are currently locations in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Wyoming, Ypsilanti, Lansing, Okemos, Troy, Rochester and Portage.