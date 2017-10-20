× Pampering day for 15-year-old girl with terminal cancer

HOLLAND, Mich. – She is just 15 years old, has terminal cancer and has been told that she has up to six months left to live. Since Cynthia Perez heard the grim prognosis, she wants to make every moment count.

But her final wish list comes at a cost that her family simply can’t afford. FOX 17 first told you about Cynthia’s wishes last week and now some generous viewers have stepped up to help her out.

Eight people came together to make Perez feel like a princess. She was pampered for the day and rode in style with a personal driver and fancy ride for some special princess treatment in Holland.

After seeing Cynthia’s story on Facebook eight strangers came together with the help of Elhart Cares and Pure Vanity Salon to put a smile on Cynthia’s face. Having children of their own, they wanted to do anything they could to make her wishes come true.

A princess who is enjoying a makeover and getting pampered with everything from contouring to her favorite nude lip color. No detail was forgotten, even a fresh new long-haired wig!

Once Cynthia’s makeup was finished and her new blue hair was in place, it was time for the big reveal. Cynthia says she felt fabulous and really liked her look. It was a rare day turned into reality by a very giving and supportive group.

A beautiful day making one of Cynthia’s wishes come true. Now her next big wish to plan is a trip to Florida with her family to see the ocean one last time. If you still want to support Cynthia’s wishes head over to her GoFundMe page to help make more wishes happen.