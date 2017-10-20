× Police: Suspect assaults woman with knife before fleeing the scene

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife on Friday in the 600 block of 15th Street in Three Rivers.

According to police, they responded to the report of a stabbing to find a woman had been assaulted after a man broke into the residence.

The suspect fled the scene.

After tracking the suspect with a K9 unit, police were unable to apprehend him.

Police describe the suspect as an African American male and he reportedly was wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

The female victim was transported to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department.