Sweet Tea Trio performing in Michigan

Posted 10:14 AM, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, October 20, 2017

According to their bio: "Things just keep getting sweeter for award-winning, rising Country group, Sweet Tea Trio. The three young ladies (ages 18-20), Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon recently completed nine arena dates opening for, and performing with, Kid Rock in Michigan and Indiana.They will be returning to Michigan on Friday October 20th to headline at The DogwoodCenter of the Performing Arts in Fremont, The Lexington Village Theater on October 21st andThe Machine Shop on Flint on October 22nd.

For more information, click here.

Additional credit to Entertainment and Media Consultant, Chris Petras

