Editorial Correction: Officials warn residents about water testing solicitors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On October 20 Cannon Township officials released a notice warning residents about companies soliciting water testing services door to door for profit.

In a story that was published on our website and Facebook page informing the viewers about this warning, FOX 17 inadvertently used file footage of Gordon Water Systems.

This was an error on our part and we want to be clear that Gordon Water Systems was not one of the companies that Cannon Township and other health officials were warning about. Gordon Water Systems is a reputable company that has been helping homeowners impacted by water quality concerns in Kent County.

We want to apologize to Gordon Water Systems and our viewers for this mistake.