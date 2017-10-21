× Grand Valley-Ferris watch party today

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A local football rivalry is set for this weekend between Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.

The game will be taking place at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids at 1:05 P.M.

For those unable to make it to the Anchor-Bone Classic, you can still watch the game from a field.

Grand Valley is opening up Lubber’s Stadium for a watch party. It will be free for the the first 1,000 students. Those students will also receive a GV drawstring bag.

Students will be able to sit on the field or on the home-side bleachers.

Gates open to the stadium at noon.