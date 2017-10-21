Minor injuries reported in Calhoun County crash

Posted 6:36 PM, October 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57PM, October 21, 2017

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say minor injuries were reported after at least three vehicles were involved in a crash in Calhoun County on Saturday.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on Morgan Road and East Avenue in Pennifield Township.

A driver of a sedan traveling north on East Avenue reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a pick up truck going eastbound. Police say that vehicle spun out of control, striking another truck traveling west. One of the people involved reportedly had to be extracted from one of the trucks. Others were taken to local hospitals and treated.

Police say the driver of the sedan was ticketed for their involvement in the crash.

