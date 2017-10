× WB M-6 reopens ahead of MDOT schedule

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After months of being closed westbound M-6 is now reopen according the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Westbound M-6 from I-196 in Ottawa County to Byron Center Avenue has been closed since August and was expected to remain closed until November.

John Richard from MDOT said that all the ramps are open as well.

Drivers were able to officially start using this section of M-6 just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story.