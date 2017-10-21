Woman seriously injured in crash trying to avoid deer

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says three people were injured and one seriously after a crash late Friday night.

It happened on southbound US 131 near 22 Mile Road around 7:53 p.m.

Deputies say a 34-year-old woman from Traverse City tried to avoid a deer in the roadway that was previously hit and lost control of her car before crashing into the deer.

An vehicle following behind her, driven by a 50-year-old man from Grandville, then ended up crashing into her car, sending both off the roadway before they overturned.

The Grandville man and his two passengers were taken to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was taken to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for possible life threatening injuries.

It is not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.

