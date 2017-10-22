× Celebrate Halloween at the Getty Drive-In Theatre

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Getty Drive-In Theatre in Muskegon County wants to help get you in the Halloween spirit.

On Saturday October 28th, you can head out to the drive-in for some family friendly Halloween fun.

Trunk or treating starts at 6:30pm with Casper playing and a double feature of Frankenstein and Dracula all starting at 7:30pm.

Then for the older crowd, Rocky Horror Picture show will begin at 9pm.

The event starts at 5:30pm and you can get tickets at the door. Adult tickets are $7, children are $5, and kids 5 and under are free.

Costumes of course are highly encouraged.