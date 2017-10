Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home that broke out early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo.

A viewer video sent to FOX 17 shows heavy smoke pouring from the house but no flames.

The house is located on Lake Street between Portage Road and Cottage Street right by the Kalamazoo Public Schools garage.

It is not clear when the fire started or how or if anyone was injured.

We do have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as they come available.