Death investigation underway in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say an investigation is underway after a person was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound late Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 9:10 p.m. in the Cambridge Square apartment complex off Mason Street NE. While they confirm that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound, the cause and manner of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed.

There’s no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story.