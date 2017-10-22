× Man, 69, dies in Cass Co. farming accident

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead following a farming accident Saturday evening.

Deputies say it happened at a farm on Dixon Street in Cass County just before 6 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Roger Molter of Benton Harbor.

Deputies say Harbor was parking a cherry picker in his barn for the winter when somehow he got pinned between the cherry picker and a wall.

Molter died from his injuries. No one else was inured in the incident.