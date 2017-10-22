× Manhunt underway for suspect involved in business break-in

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say broke into a business and stole several items and cash.

Deputies say they were called to Sunset Market, 13484 Portage Road around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night.

The store had just closed when a male suspect approached the front door and tried to get in but the door was lock.

Deputies say the suspect then smashed the glass with a metal bar.

The owner was still inside the store but fled when the suspect entered.

The suspect got away with multiple items and an undetermined amount of cash and was last seen fleeing from the store in a Dodge Magnum southbound on Portage Road.

He is being described as a man wearing a black or dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, and a skeleton mask.