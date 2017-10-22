Police in Lowell warning of fake money being passed around

Posted 4:06 AM, October 22, 2017

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is warning people about fake money after a counterfeit $100 bill was turned in to its department.

Police posted a picture of the counterfeit bill on Facebook saying the bill was printed on extremely thin paper and doesn’t feel like real money.

The bill is marked with “World Universal Bank Limited” which is not traditionally on a $100 bill.

The department is warning people in the area to be careful when accepting cash.

 

