Westbound I-96 reopens after vehicle overturns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Westbound I-96 has reopened after being partially closed Sunday after a crash.

The crash was reported at about 1:38 p.m. when a vehicle overturned at the Plainfield Avenue exit. The left lane was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash was cleared and the left lane was reopened as of 2:04 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

