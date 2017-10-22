Westbound I-96 reopens after vehicle overturns

Posted 2:17 PM, October 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:21PM, October 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Westbound I-96 has reopened after being partially closed Sunday after a crash.

The crash was reported at about 1:38 p.m. when a vehicle overturned at the Plainfield Avenue exit.  The left lane was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash was cleared and the left lane was reopened as of 2:04 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available

