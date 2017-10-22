‘Zoo Goes Boo’ event sees near record attendance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Visitors to John Ball Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this weekend.
The ‘Zoo Goes Boo’ is an annual event with many kids and families strolling through the decorated site in costume. Organizers say this year’s theme was to be a hero, so there were lots of super hero’s, police officers and firefighters at the event.
Brenda Stringer is the Chief Development Officer at John Ball Zoo. She said it’s something the whole family can participate in.
“A lot of times its not just the family its like 3 generations of a family that are out here, enjoying the zoo, enjoying Halloween [and] having a great time,” said Stringer. “We have music, we have games, we have animals.”
It’s something that the zoo has put on in one form or another for the last 30 years or so.
“One of the things that I like the best is people say we do it every year, or even a couple of kids who say ‘I did it when I was a kid, now I’m gonna bring my kids’ so that’s really fun.”
What’s also fun? Trick or Treating.
“It’s become, in some ways, a tradition for some families, “said Stringer. “They feel safe trick or treating here. and they just have a good time.”
The kids and families in costume apparently aren’t the only ones responding to the costumes and festivities.
“I think the interesting thing is that some animals will react to certain costumes,” said Stringer. “They just kinda go, ‘Whoa what’s that?’”
Organizers said the event could see be record breaking attendance.
Around 6,300 people visited the zoo on Saturday.