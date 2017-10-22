× ‘Zoo Goes Boo’ event sees near record attendance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Visitors to John Ball Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

The ‘Zoo Goes Boo’ is an annual event with many kids and families strolling through the decorated site in costume. Organizers say this year’s theme was to be a hero, so there were lots of super hero’s, police officers and firefighters at the event.

Brenda Stringer is the Chief Development Officer at John Ball Zoo. She said it’s something the whole family can participate in.