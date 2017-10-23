× Cousin of Jeffrey Willis asking for charges of being an accessory to be dropped

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The cousin of the suspect in the murders of two Muskegon County women is trying to get his charge of being an Accessory After the Fact to a Felony dismissed.

Kevin Bluhm was in Muskegon County Circuit Court Monday. He is the cousin of Jeffrey Willis who is currently on trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. Willis is also charged with the murder of Jessica Heeringa in 2013.

Bluhm was charged in September 2016 after he was questioned in the Heeringa case. Bluhm originally told investigators that he had helped Willis hide Heeringa’s body, but then later recanted those statements and since Heeringa’s body has not been found, the defense says that the accessory charge should be dropped.

Bluhm was charged and convicted of lying to police. The defense contends that if Bluhm was lying to police, then he couldn’t have been an accessory for Willis.

