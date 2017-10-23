Cuteness overload! Hundreds of corgis to gather for 3rd annual Corgis in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a cuteness overload, because hundreds of corgis will gather all in one place at the third annual Corgis in the Park event on Saturday.

Jarl and Jane, co-founders of the event, talk about what people can expect at the event, and brought two special corgis, Vixen and Stella.

Corgis in the Park will have an enclosed area for dog play and human interaction, as well as lots of photo opportunities and a Halloween Corgi Costume Contest.

The event is designed to be a "corgi only" event, but people don't need to own a corgi to attend. People can come to just visit the dogs and support a good cause.

All the money made from this event will benefit Paws with a Cause, a nonprofit that provides service dogs at no charge to people with disabilities.

Corgis in the Park will take place at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

