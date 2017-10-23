× Loy Norrix principal on leave following sexual harassment lawsuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The principal of Loy Norrix High School has been placed on administrative leave.

It has to do with a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Rodney Prewitt in 2016 by a former counselor at the high school.

Alex Lee, a spokesman for Kalamazoo Public Schools, told FOX 17 Johnny Edwards, the current Director of Secondary Education and the former principal at Loy Norrix High School will serve as the interim principal.