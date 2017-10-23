× Mall recycling 20k tons of concrete from old Sears store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you have been to the Woodland Mall lately, you may be wondering what is going to be done with the rubble that was the Sears store that used to anchor one end of the mall.

Demolition on the store started in August. The store was one of several that Sears announced was going to close in 2017. The concrete store was built 50 years ago and will become a Von Maur store later in 2019.

The mall says that they started recycling the more than 20,000 tons of concrete last week and that the process will continue for another month. The crushed concrete will be used for building pads, the base of the parking lot and other grading during this expansion phase of the mall.

The concrete crushing will be done onsite and the mall only expects minimal disruption to mall operations during construction. The recycling will go on six days a week, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.